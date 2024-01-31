Controversial auction of Nelson Mandela’s personal items suspended amid outcry in S. Africa

CAPE TOWN: A controversial auction of 70 personal items belonging to former South African President Nelson Mandela has been suspended, local media reported on Tuesday.

The online auction, scheduled for Feb 22 and to be conducted by New York-based Guernsey’s auction house on behalf of Mandela’s eldest daughter Makaziwe, was intended to include the sale of Mandela’s ID document and several other significant personal items, said Xinhua.

Guernsey’s announced on its website Tuesday that “this auction has been suspended”, without providing an explanation. However, local media in South Africa indicated that the decision came in response to outcry in the country, particularly from the government and heritage protection agency.

Media reports quoted the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA) as saying that the auction was suspended after it made a request to Guernsey’s to wait until all court cases regarding this matter had been concluded. SAHRA had previously sought an interdict in court to prevent Makaziwe from auctioning the items, but lost the case late last year. In a statement issued on Jan 19, SAHRA said it had lodged an application to appeal the ruling.

Also on Tuesday, South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa said that “Nelson Mandela is integral to South Africa’s heritage... It is thus important that we preserve the legacy of former president Mandela and ensure his life’s work and experiences remain in the country for generations to come”.

Mandela died in 2013 at the age of 95. He had been imprisoned for nearly 30 years for fighting against apartheid and became South Africa’s first black president in 1994.–Bernama-Xinhua