Death toll across Gaza Strip surges to 41,182, over 95,280 injured

GAZA: Israeli occupation forces committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 48 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 64 Palestinians and the injury of 155 others, Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since Oct 7 has risen to 41,182 reported fatalities, with an additional 95,280 individuals sustaining injuries.

The majority of the victims are women and children.

According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defence crews.

- Bernama, WAFA