Death toll from concert hall attack in Russia’s Moscow region rises to 143

ISTANBUL: The death toll from last week’s concert hall attack in Russia’s Moscow region rose to 143, according to the country’s Emergency Situations Ministry.

Based on data from the Russian Health Ministry, the Emergency Situations Ministry said late Wednesday that 143 people were listed as dead as of 8.15 pm local time, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The list will be adjusted based on forensic medical research data,” it added.

Earlier, the press service of Russia’s Investigative Committee told the state news agency TASS that the federal investigative body had received 143 statements from victims about the disappearance of their relatives or loved ones during the attack.

On Friday, gunmen opened fire at Crocus City Hall in the city of Krasnogorsk in the Moscow region.

The committee said it detained 11 people, including four perpetrators, in the border region of Bryansk.

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court late Sunday charged the four perpetrators with terrorism and approved their pre-trial detentions until May 22.-Bernama