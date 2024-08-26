Death toll from Indonesia’s Ternate flash floods climbs to 16

JAKARTA: The death toll from the flash floods on Ternate Island in North Maluku has risen to 16, following the recovery of three bodies out of the six previously reported missing, according to the latest update from the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

The agency’s spokesperson, Abdul Muhari, confirmed on Monday that three residents remain unaccounted for and that search efforts are continuing.

“We’re actively monitoring the situation and keeping the channels open for family members still searching for their missing relatives,” he said during a media briefing.

Abdul Muhari said the floods have caused significant damage, affecting 25 houses and one mosque, and impacting 25 families.

Due to safety concerns and trauma, some families and residents have been relocated to two temporary shelters established in local schools.

The disaster began in Rua district following a heavy rainfall that started at 3 am local time, Abdul Muhari said, adding that local authorities had declared a two-week disaster emergency status.