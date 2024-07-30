Death toll in South India landslides nears 100, many missing

NEW DELHI: The death toll from Tuesday’s landslides in Kerala, India, has risen to nearly 100 as more bodies are recovered.

The picturesque hill district of Wayanad was a scene of devastation as the landslides and flooding destroyed villages, roads and bridges.

The villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala and Noolpuzha were among the places struck by the landslides, local media reported.

Ninety-three bodies have been recovered so far and 128 people are injured, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at a press conference.

Sixteen bodies and body parts were found in the Chaliyar River.

The Kerala state government declared a two-day state mourning.

“There was extremely heavy rainfall. An entire area has been wiped out.

“We have arranged the best possible treatment for the injured. Many people are still trapped under the debris. We have opened 45 relief camps in Wayanad and a total of 118 camps across the state, accommodating 5,531 people,“ Vijayan was quoted as saying in a local media report.

A number of districts in the southern state announced restrictions on travel and tourism amid forecasts of more heavy rains.

Rescue efforts are continuing with the help of the Indian military and disaster agency personnel.

Trained dogs from the army’s elite canine unit, which includes the Belgian Malinois, Labradors and German Shepherds, are being deployed to the disaster site upon the chief minister’s request.

“These dogs are experts in rescuing people from disaster-struck areas and the canine team will be arriving soon at Wayanad,“ a Defence Ministry spokesman was quoted as saying.

The neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also offered help to Kerala in the rescue and relief work.

The federal government has assured Kerala of “all possible help” in the wake of the disaster.