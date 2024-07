BENGALURU: The death toll from landslides in southern India has reached 93, with 128 others hospitalised, Kerala state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan told a news conference Tuesday.

“93 dead bodies have been found so far,“ Vijayan said. “128 people are under treatment in hospitals... This is one of the worst natural calamities that our state has seen.”

