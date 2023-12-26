Dense fog affects flights at New Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: Dense fog affected dozens of flights at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday morning as visibility was drastically reduced.

Arrival and departures of dozens of flights, including international services, were affected in the morning and five flights were diverted to Jaipur airport in Rajasthan state between 8.30 am and 10 am.

“While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,“ the airport said in an advisory.

Dense fog is likely to continue over India’s northwestern region and parts of adjoining central India during the next three to four days days, the weather department said on Tuesday.

Air pollution has also spiked in Delhi in recent days due cold weather conditions, with air quality many times worse than what is deemed safe. -Bernama