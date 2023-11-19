Dozens of displaced civilians feared killed in an Israeli attack targeting a school in Jabalia

GAZA: Scores of innocent civilians, including children and women, were feared killed Saturday in an Israeli airstrike targeting the UNRWA-run Al-Fakhura School in Jabalia refugee camp, north of the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

The school has been used as a shelter for hundreds of families displaced as a result of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, said a report by the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The brutal Israeli attack resulted in the murder of dozens, with a majority being children and women, said WAFA in its report. Initial report by Al Jazeera stated at least 50 were dead after the attack.

According to medical sources, dozens of victims of the heinous Israeli attack were transported to the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, which has already been operating at maximum capacity due to the fact that most of the hospitals in northern Gaza have run out of service as a result of the Israeli aggression.

It is worth noting that the Al-Fakhura School was directly targeted by Israeli airstrikes on Nov 4, during which at least 12 civilians lost their lives, and 54 others were injured.

The Israeli massacres in Gaza have not ceased since the beginning of the aggression on Oct 7. Schools, hospitals, educational institutions, mosques, as well as public and private properties have been consistently targeted by Israeli bombardment. - Bernama