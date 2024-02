MANILA: A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Mindanao, Philippines on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), it said.

The Philippine seismology agency said it was a tectonic magnitude 5.9 earthquake. It is expecting no damage, but there could be aftershocks, it said in a bulletin. - Reuters