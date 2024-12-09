European schools crack down on mobile phone use over health concerns

BRUSSELS: European countries are increasingly raising concerns about the excessive use of mobile phones, social media and other forms of digital communication among young people – with some moving towards banning or restricting mobile phones in schools.

Recent studies have highlighted alarming links between excessive screen time and the consequent negative impact on the mental health and academic performance of children and young people.

For example, a study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) advised limited and responsible use of mobile phones in schools.

In July, after her re-election for a second term as European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen vowed to tackle social media addiction and cyberbullying, referring to widespread concerns about the negative impact on mental health and well-being.

“We see more and more reporting on what some call a mental health crisis,” von der Leyen said. “We will convene the first-ever European-wide enquiry on the impact of social media on the wellbeing of young people. We owe it to them,” she added.

On cyberbullying, von der Leyen said: “My heart bleeds when I read about young people harming themselves or even taking their lives because of online abuse.”

While the European Union has been increasingly aware of the negative effects of social media and mobile phone use among young people, there are no EU-wide rules to tackle these issues.

Instead, rules vary by country.

Some European countries are considering or have already introduced bans on mobile phones in schools or restrictions on their use during school hours.

Schools in the Netherlands enacted a complete nationwide ban on mobile phones.

In Dutch secondary school classrooms, phones have been forbidden since the beginning of the year, a measure that has now been extended to primary schools from the start of the new school year in September.

Phones may still be used in class if they are necessary for a lesson like learning about media skills or if pupils need them for medical reasons or due to a disability.

At 180 of the middle schools that French children attend between the ages of eleven and 15, a scheme is being trialled to ban the use of mobile phones during the entire school day.

The trial of the so-called “digital pause”, which encompasses more than 50,000 pupils, is being implemented ahead of a possible plan to enforce it nationwide from 2025.

Right now, pupils in French middle schools must turn off their phones. The experiment takes things further, requiring children to hand in their phones on arrival.

It is part of a move by French President Emmanuel Macron to reduce the amount of time children spend in front of screens, which the government fears is hindering their development.

In Belgium, mobile phones will be banned in classrooms of hundreds of French-speaking schools in Brussels and Wallonia starting this school year.

The plans were announced by the francophone region’s new government over the summer.

In the Dutch-speaking region of Flanders, however, there is no general ban on phones in schools, but some schools have decided to introduce prohibitions on their own.

In Greece, students are required to keep their mobile phones in their school bags at all times during lessons.

Clearly visible possession and use of mobile phones is prohibited even during breaks and a violation could lead to a one-day suspension.

Last week, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis did not rule out the possibility that students would be forced to lock their mobile phones away and collect them after school hours.

In Italy, mobile phones are banned from classrooms starting this school year, under a decree issued by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing administration in July.

In several regions in Spain, bans and restrictions on mobile phones in school have already been in place, such as the Communities of Madrid, Galicia, Castilla-La Mancha, Andalusia and Extremadura.

In January, the State School Council of Spain – the highest consultative body of the government in the educational field – unanimously approved a veto on the use of mobile phones in primary education and limitations for secondary education.

In Slovenian primary and secondary schools, it is up to each individual school to restrict the use of mobile devices. Internal rules vary from school to school, but few have banned the use of mobile devices completely.

According to experts, a first step towards reducing screen use would be to set national guidelines.

In Croatia, while there are no uniform national rules, some schools have decided to prohibit the use of mobile phones by students the entire time they are at school.

These include schools in several Croatian cities: Zagreb, Split, Rijeka, Osijek, Zadar. One school in Split also introduced a ban on bringing mobile phones to school, claiming that a simple ban on using it was not enough.