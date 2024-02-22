FDA warns against using some smartwatches, rings to check blood glucose levels

WASHINGTON: Smartwatches and rings that don’t pierce the skin are unreliable when it comes to reporting blood glucose levels, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Wednesday.

An FDA news release warns consumers and caregivers that smartwatches and rings that don’t pierce the skin might cause errors in managing diabetes and taking the correct dosages for various medications, United Press International (UPI) reported.

Relying on the data provided by non-authorised smartwatches and rings might lead to taking an incorrect dose of insulin, sulfonylureas or other medications designed to quickly lower blood glucose.

Taking too much of the medications might cause dangerously low glucose levels in diabetics, which could cause mental confusion, a coma or death within hours, the FDA warned.

“Sellers of these smartwatches and smart rings claim their devices measure blood glucose levels without requiring people to prick their finger or pierce the skin,“ the FDA said. “They claim to use non-invasive techniques,“ but they “do not directly test blood glucose levels.”

Dozens of companies manufacture the devices that are sold using a variety of brand names, but none of those that don’t pierce the skin can be trusted, the FDA added. -Bernama-UPI