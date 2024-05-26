Fire at amusement park in India’s Gujarat state kills 27 people

NEW DELHI: A fire swept through an amusement park in Rajkot city in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Saturday, killing 27 people, including many children.

The death toll in the incident at the TRP Game Zone is likely to rise, local media reported. The destroyed entertainment zone had several activities, including go-karting, bowling and trampolining.

A large number of families were present there due to the school summer holidays. Its owner was detained by police.

Video footage showed huge plumes of smoke and the site engulfed in flames. A firefighter at the scene said he had never seen a blaze so big in his 26 years of job.

City police chief Raju Bhargava said the fire broke out in the afternoon.

“We will be registering an offence for negligence and the deaths which have occured. Further investigation will take place once we complete the rescue operation,“ he said.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel announced the setting up of a special investigation team to look into the incident.

“Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones – prayers for the injured. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected,“ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a social media post.

The Rajkot fire is the biggest tragedy in Gujarat since the October 2022 collapse of a footbridge that killed about 140 people in Morbi town.

In January this year, 14 schoolchildren and two teachers out on a picnic drowned after their boat capsized in Vadodara city’s Harani Lake.