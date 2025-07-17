Perak grants RM720k to boost cooperative businesses in 2025

KUALA KANGSAR: The Perak government has approved RM720,000 in financial aid for cooperatives under the GKOP Urus and GKOP Pulih assistance schemes.

The grants aim to strengthen cooperative businesses and revive inactive operations.

State Women, Family, Social Welfare, Cooperatives, and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Datuk Salbiah Mohamed said the funding would help cooperatives generate income through sustainable ventures.

“GKOP Urus supports new cooperatives with up to RM5,000, while GKOP Pulih offers up to RM30,000 for reviving inactive cooperatives,“ she explained.

Salbiah highlighted the success of the initiative since its launch last year, noting its role in reinforcing cooperative growth.

She spoke at the Sejati MADANI Impian Jadi Realiti Wilayah Programme, part of National Cooperative Month 2025, organised by the Malaysia Co-operative Societies Commission Perak Branch.

The event also encouraged Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) members to form cooperatives using federal allocations.

“Cooperatives provide a structured way to manage businesses, improve livelihoods, and uplift socio-economic conditions,“ she added. - Bernama