Flash flood hits Indonesia’s North Sumatra leaving 12 missing

JAKARTA: A flash flood struck Simangulampe village in the Baktiraja subdistrict at 9 pm local time last night, leaving at least 12 people missing and one person severely injured.

According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), approximately 50 families were forced to evacuate as their homes were damaged by the flood.

The disaster in Humbang Hasundutan district unfolded after prolonged heavy rainfall, triggering a flash flood carrying large boulders, tree trunks, branches, and a mixture of mud and water.

BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari, in a statement, noted 12 houses, including a place of worship, a school, and approximately five hectares of agricultural land, were severely damaged and submerged.

Local agencies swiftly responded, establishing temporary shelters and conducting search operations using excavators to move large rocks and performing comprehensive cleanup.

“Residents along rivers and cliffs are advised to consider temporary self-evacuation if heavy rain persists for over an hour,” he stated.

Indonesian meteorology agency, BMKG, had issued a weather warning for Humbang Hasundutan district, predicting potential moderate to heavy rain accompanied by lightning and strong winds until Monday. - Bernama