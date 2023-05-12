Flights resume at Chennai airport, heavy rains hit southern India

NEW DELHI: Flights resumed at Chennai airport in southern India on Tuesday morning a day after the heavy rains induced by the cyclonic storm Michaung over the Bay of Bengal played havoc in many areas of Tamil Nadu state.

At least eight deaths were reported from the state due to rain-related incidents as several areas in the capital Chennai were flooded and a public holiday was declared in four Tamil Nadu districts.

“The city is seeing rains worse than what it saw in 70-80 years. Hence, the measures taken for cyclone mitigation have been caught off-guard,“ K.K. Nehru, Tamil Nadu’s minister for municipal administration and water supply, was quoted as saying in the media.

Dozens of Chennai flights were suspended on Sunday and Monday, while train services in a number of districts of south India were disrupted due to rains and flooding.

The southern state of Andhra Pradesh and eastern Odisha state were on alert due to predictions of bad weather and rains, local media reported.

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh prepared for relief and rescue work in many districts as the severe cyclonic storm was expected to make landfall near Bapatla between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Tuesday afternoon.

Schools will remain closed in Odisha’s Gajapati district on Wednesday amid forecasts of heavy rain.–Bernama