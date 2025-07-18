Unique, interactive prayer mats for children launched

SLIM RIVER: In a bid to make early spiritual education more engaging for children, Malaysian lifestyle brand The Bayan Collection has launched what it describes as the world’s first Colour Your Own Sejadah – an interactive prayer mat that children can colour while learning about sacred Islamic landmarks.

Unveiled at a vibrant launch event at Baitul Al-Hilmi in Slim River, Perak, the initiative forms part of the brand’s broader 100,000 Sujuds Initiative, a global campaign aimed at inspiring 100,000 children to approach prayer with joy, love and deeper meaning via creativity, storytelling and faith.

Each prayer mat features illustrations of sacred sites, including the Kaaba, Masjid Al-Aqsa, Hagia Sophia and Masjid Quba and is accompanied by non-toxic markers and a lesson card that explains the significance of each site.

Designed for children as young as three, the mats weave together art, education, spirituality and a hands-on learning experience.

“This is an initiative to serve the ummah beyond the barriers of language and race,” said Haaziq Ali, one of the co-founders of The Bayan Collection.

“We’re just a bunch of everyday people trying to do something we hope is beneficial for our community.”

The launch was officiated by Pertubuhan Anak-Anak Yatim and Maahad Tahfiz Baitul Al-Hilmi founder Datuk Dr Ahmad Faris Abdul Halim, and brought together children from nearby schools. Each child received his own prayer mat and took part in a colouring competition.

Adults also joined in, experiencing the product firsthand and engaging in faith-based storytelling sessions with the children.

Originally started as a Ramadan project in Malaysia and Singapore, Colour Your Own Sejadah has since grown into a global initiative.

It is now available in Malaysia, Singapore, Trinidad and Australia.

Ahmad Hasan Al-Hilmi, another co-founder, described the project as more than just a product.

“It’s a prayer. A small gift with a big intention – to bring joy, meaning and a love for Allah into every little heart.”

The Colour Your Own Sejadah is one of several faith-based offerings by The Bayan Collection, which also runs korban aid programmes, Islamic storytelling kits and other tools designed to help families connect with the pillars of Islam in joyful, meaningful and accessible ways.

For more information visit www.thebayancollection.com.