Four policemen nabbed over kidnapping of Malaysian, foreign tourists in Pasay, Philippines

MANILA: Four Filipino police officers who are suspected members of a kidnapping syndicate were arrested for the abduction of four foreigners in Pasay City, Philippines News Agency (PNA) reported.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil presented the suspects – Major Christel Villanueva, Staff Sergeant Ralph Tumanguil, Master Sergeant Ricky Tabora and Senior Master Sergeant Angelito David – in a media briefing at Camp Crame on Wednesday.

Villanueva and Tumanguil are both assigned to the Pasay City Police Station while Tabora and David are assigned to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and Makati City Police Station, respectively.

Reports showed the victims – three Chinese nationals and a Malaysian – were abducted by the suspects on board a sports utility vehicle along Taft Avenue in Pasay City at about 12.30 am on June 2.

The victims’ vehicle was flagged down by two police officers riding a PNP motorcycle and a group of armed men aboard a white van, PNA reported.

Two of the victims were forced into the van while the other two resisted and were able to escape.

Those who escaped sought assistance from barangay officials, who then reported the incident to the local police.

Abalos said the two abducted Chinese nationals were released on June 3 after paying a ransom of PHP2.5 million (US$42,635).

A backtracking of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident resulted in the identification of the suspects and their subsequent arrest on June 3.

PNA, citing Abalos, said 10 more civilian suspects and two others who are the alleged masterminds of the case are still at large.

“This is a syndicate (because you see) – more than two or three who grouped themselves for a common illegal purpose. This is the way our investigation is going,” he said.

Abalos was also enraged over the use of the police force’s resources in this illegal activity.

“This incident is a serious breach of public trust and core values of the police force. The PNP will not tolerate any misconduct within their ranks,” he said.

Marbil, meanwhile, assured that the police suspects who tainted the PNP’s image would “die in prison” as he vowed an unforgiving stance against them.

“We are not happy when policemen are involved in illegal activities. This has a life imprisonment penalty and this should serve as a stern warning that we will not be forgiving,” he said.

The suspects are currently being detained at the Pasay City Police Station and were charged with kidnapping for ransom and car theft before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday.