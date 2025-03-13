KOTA BHARU: Over 70,000 heads of cattle were smuggled across the Malaysia-Thailand border states throughout the past year, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said that the smuggling activities were detected in four states, namely Kelantan, Kedah, Perlis and Perak, which has had an adverse impact on local farmers.

“The price of beef in the market has plummeted due to the influx of supply from these smuggling activities.

“If this is not addressed immediately, local farmers, particularly in border states, will be affected,“ he told reporters after attending a breaking of fast event with KPKM Inc. staff here today.

Mohamad was addressing the growing concern of livestock smuggling in the Malaysia-Thailand border states.

“I have already reminded all the relevant agencies. Even though meat supply is adequate, the issue of smuggling must be addressed immediately, as it falls under the jurisdiction of other ministries responsible for border security.

“If left unchecked, local farmers will continue to be affected,” he said.

He said border control measures need to be strengthened to prevent any risks, including the spread of unknown animal diseases.

“The authorities must take stricter action because this effort not only protects the local farmers’ economy but also ensures the safety of the domestic meat supply,” he added.