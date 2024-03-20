SINGAPORE: Grab users in Singapore can now enjoy the option of topping up their GrabPay using cryptocurrencies.

This latest development was made possible after the ride-hailing’s tie-up with payments firm Triple-A, according to New Straits Times.

Users can top up using five cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), StraitsX’s XSGD, Circle’s USDC, and Tether’s USDT stablecoins.

“From arranging deliveries to booking rides or paying for coffee at their nearest shop, digital currency owners in Singapore can now use digital currencies for everyday transactions,” Triple-A was quoted as saying.

Although Grab operates across eight South Asian nations, this feature is currently exclusive to Singapore.

