Hamas seeks to extend humanitarian pause in Gaza

GAZA CITY: The Palestinian group Hamas announced Sunday that it is seeking to extend its four-day humanitarian pause with Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said in a statement that it is making serious efforts to secure the release of more Palestinians even after the pause ends.

A Palestinian source who preferred to remain anonymous confirmed to Anadolu Agency that Hamas has informed mediators Qatar and Egypt of its willingness to extend the current truce by two to four days.

During the first three days of the pause, Hamas released 40 Israelis and 18 foreigners, while Israel released 117 Palestinians.

A four-day humanitarian pause mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States went into effect on Friday, temporarily halting Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip.

At least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct 7, according to health authorities in the enclave.–Bernama-AA