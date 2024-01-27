Immediate ceasefire the only way for Israel to comply with ICJ ruling - Palestinian Foreign Ministry

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates emphasised that an immediate ceasefire is a necessary and practical condition to compel Israel to implement the measures issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to civilians and secure their basic humanitarian needs.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said the continued commission of acts of genocide by Israel against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip is considered a challenge to the World Court’s decision.

This also risks dragging the region into further systematic destruction as Israeli warplanes continue their targeting of hospitals and sewage stations, Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA) reported.

The Ministry further condemned the ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip for the 113th day, reflecting Israel’s clear intention to complete the destruction of Gaza and render it uninhabitable.

On Dec 29, South Africa filed a claim at the ICJ, seeking an injunction against Israel on the grounds that the country’s attack on Gaza violated the Genocide Convention.

In its ruling on Friday, the ICJ ordered Israel to implement six interim measures, including preventing genocide in Gaza, ensuring that its forces no longer commit any acts of genocide and preventing and punishing any incitement to genocide.

Israel was also ordered to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, prevent the destruction and ensure the preservation of evidence related to the alleged genocide and submit a report to the ICJ on all steps taken in implementing the order within a month. - Bernama, WAFA