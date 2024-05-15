NEW DELHI: India imported 285,829 tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia in April, accounting for 21.6% of the country’s total vegetable oil imports for the month.

The imports from Malaysia comprised 50,181 tonnes of refined, bleached, and deodorised (RBD) palmolein and 227,649 tonnes of crude palm oil (CPO).

India’s edible oil imports in April were 1.3 million tonnes, almost 13.5% higher than the previous month’s volumes, data released by the industry group Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) on Tuesday showed.

The share of palm oil in last month’s imports was 52%.

ALSO READ:

MSPO must be dynamic, keep up with global priorities to add value to palm oil sector - Johari

Palm oil market to remain positive with strong demand from India, China and EU -- Johari