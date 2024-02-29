Indonesia warns of heavy rain in capital for next 8 days

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) on Thursday issued a warning for potential heavy rain across the capital of Jakarta and its satellite cities for the next eight days, reported Xinhua.

Guswanto, BMKG’s meteorology deputy head, said in a statement that heavy rain and strong winds could hit Jakarta and its satellite cities, including Bogor, Depok and Bekasi, between March 1 and 8.

He said an increase in rainfall in Jakarta, home to around 10 million inhabitants, has been observed since Tuesday with rainfall with extreme intensity happening in the northern areas of the city, such as Kelapa Gading and Tanjung Priok.

“BMKG will continue to monitor weather conditions and changes based on the latest data,“ Guswanto said, calling on the public to remain alert.

At least 34 roads in Jakarta were inundated by floods triggered by heavy downpours on Thursday, causing traffic disruptions and evacuation of residents in some areas of the city, according to the Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency. The agency also reported that the floodwaters’ depth ranged from 15 cm to over 50 cm. -Bernama