Indonesian driving licences to be recognised in Southeast Asia from June 2025

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s driving licence will be officially recognised in several Southeast Asian countries starting from June 1 next year, allowing Indonesian citizens to drive abroad without needing an international driving permit.

The recognition applies to Brunei, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, news portal Tribunnews.com reports.

National Police’s Traffic Corps’ director of vehicle registration and identification Yusri Yunus said the identity card will now also serve as the driving licence, streamlining its integration with other legal documents such as tax identification numbers and social security records.

“The new driving licence design will also feature category logos, such as Class A for cars and Class C for motorcycles, to assist foreign authorities with identification,” he said.

According to Tribunnews.com reports, Indonesian driving licences have been recognised in the region since 1985 under the Domestic Driving Licence Recognition Agreement, which was expanded in 1997 to include more countries such as Cambodia.

However, countries like Singapore recognise Indonesian driving licences for only 12 months from arrival, while Malaysia has mandated international driving permits for foreign drivers, including Indonesians, since 2018, the report added.