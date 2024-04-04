Indonesian govt to build AI development centre with US$200m investment

JAKARTA: Indonesian Communication and Informatics Minister Budi Arie Setiadi (pix) stated that Indonesia will have an artificial intelligence (AI) development centre to be built in cooperation with two companies, with an investment of US$200 million, reported ANTARA.

According to Setiadi, the AI development centre will be established in Solo, Central Java, precisely at Solo Techno Park.

“The (development centre’s) name is Indonesia AI Nation, and the value is US$200 million,” he remarked at the office of the Communication and Informatics Ministry in Jakarta on Wednesday (April 3).

Setiadi stated that the two companies are the American technology company NVIDIA and the telecommunications company Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH).

Solo Techno Park has been selected as the location since it is deemed to have adequate infrastructure and digital talents to be developed.

In February 2023, Solo Techno Park was re-inaugurated by the government as a creative public space supported by various technological development facilities.

In the Solo Techno Park area, there are two supporting facilities for Solo residents to innovate by utilizing technology, namely Sembrani Building and Gumarang Building.

The Sembrani Building is designated as a tech hub for conducting research and technology and innovation development.

Meanwhile, the Gumarang Building is designated as an office building for one of Indonesia’s leading e-commerce companies that is used as an office center.

Moreover, the building is used to provide sustainable support for the growth of local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Solo and its surrounding areas.

Setiadi expressed hope that with the presence of those facilities, the Solo Techno Park can serve as a foundation for the AI development centre in Indonesia.