Iran proposes specialised OIC mechanism to document Israeli crimes

TEHRAN: Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Culture Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili has called for the establishment of a specialised mechanism at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to precisely document crimes committed by the Israeli regime against Palestinians.

Esmaili made the call during his speech at the extraordinary session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers, which was held by the OIC in Istanbul, Turkiye, on Saturday, Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

“We can collect solid evidence in order to seek justice through legal ways and make sure that those responsible for these inhumane acts will be held accountable,” the Iranian minister said in his speech.

He made the comment as part of the Islamic Republic’s proposals aimed at supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza where the Israeli regime has been conducting intense attacks since early October.

As part of other measures to back Gazans, the Iranian official proposed that media cooperation is enhanced among OIC member states in an effort to counter disinformation spread by the Israeli regime.

The session took place under the theme “Media disinformation and attacks committed by the Israeli occupation authorities against journalists and media outlets in the occupied Palestinian territory”, according to the OIC official website. - Bernama, IRNA