Iran removes tariffs on saffron exports

TEHRAN: Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has issued a decree ordering the removal of tariffs on saffron exports.

The decree was addressed on Tuesday to the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad; Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade and Iran’s Finance Ministry, ordering them to remove saffron from a list of export items subject to payment of a 0.5 per cent virtual water tax, Iran News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Saffron is one of the most important export products of Iran.

The country aims to increase overseas shipments of the spice by easing restrictions on exporters. -Bernama