AN Instagram post by Portuguese club Portimonense S.C, claiming that their midfielder Hector Hevel has been chosen to join Harimau Malaya, has sent Malaysian football fans into a frenzy.

The post describes the Dutch-born Hevel and his teammates Tamble Monteiro and Kristofer Kait as the pride of the club after being chosen to represent their countries in the upcoming internationals.

At the same time, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) owner, the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail also uploaded a post on Instagram Story depicting a photograph involving His Royal Highness and Harimau Malaya head coach Peter Cklamovski and a player believed to be Hevel.

In the photograph, Cklamovski and the player are pictured donning baju melayu and holding the Harimau Malaya jersey.

The post was also accompanied by a caption: “31 January semua dah lapor, cuma menunggu kelulusan kerajaan aja. Malas nak bising-bising. #merekatakbiasa.” (Jan 31 everyone has reported, only waiting for government approval. Not keen to make a fuss.).

During the media conference to announce the list of 27 players called up for the Asian Cup Qualifiers Group F match against Nepal on March 25, Cklamovski confirmed that three new heritage players are expected to arrive next week, with their player registration process now in the final stage.

Previously, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) were reported to be waiting for the green light from the Malaysian Government to obtain citizenship for four new Harimau Malaya heritage players.

FAM were also reported to be in the process of finalising the documentation for four other players.

For the record, Terengganu FC midfielder Muhammad Safawi Rasid was with Portimonense on loan in 2020, but the former JDT player never featured for the senior squad.