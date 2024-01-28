Iran simultaneously launches three satellites into orbit

TEHRAN: Iran simultaneously launched three domestically-developed satellites into orbit using the Simorgh satellite carrier.

According to the Iranian news agency IRNA, Mahda, Keyhan-2, and Hatef-1 research satellites were placed at altitudes between 450 and 1,100 kilometers above the Earth’s surface on Sunday.

Mahda is a research satellite developed and tested at the Iranian Space Research Centre. Weighing 32 kg, it has been designed to evaluate advanced satellite subsystems.

Mahda’s main mission is to examine the performance of the Simorgh satellite carrier in launching multiple space payloads in low Earth altitudes and evaluate new homegrown space technologies.

On Jan 20, the Iranian Space Agency announced the successful placement of a homemade satellite into Earth’s orbit.

The satellite, dubbed Sorayya which means Pleiadeswas placed into an orbit of 750 kilometers above the earth’s surface.

