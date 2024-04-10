Israel launches renewed assaults on Lebanon, target vital infrastructure

BEIRUT: Israeli occupation forces continued their aggression against Lebanon early Friday, striking the southern district of Beirut and various regions across the country, the Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported.

Reports indicate a significant number of casualties and extensive damage to buildings, facilities, and critical infrastructure as a result of the recent Israeli airstrikes.

According to local and media sources, Israeli warplanes and artillery launched attacks on multiple towns, including Khiam, Bint Jbeil, Tora, Al-Tiri, Kfar Kila, Khirbet Selim, Al-Labouna, Al-Alam, Tayr Harfa, Adaisseh, Auta al-Shaab, Dhayra, Al-Bustan, Majdel Zoun, Shaqra, Al-Majadel, and Aytit in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, airstrikes targeted the Masnaa area along the Lebanese-Syrian border, effectively cutting off a major international road.

Strikes also hit the city of Baalbek and several towns in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, including Bouday, Shmestar, Taria, and Ali Al-Nahri.

- Bernama, WAFA