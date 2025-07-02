Brazilian man gets 17 years for stealing Neymar’s signed football

BRASÍLIA: A Brazilian man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for stealing a football autographed by Neymar during the 2023 riots in Brasília. Nelson Ribeiro Fonseca Junior, 34, was convicted by the Supreme Court for theft, violent abolition of democratic rule, armed criminal association, and coup attempt.

The incident occurred on January 8, 2023, when thousands of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings, protesting his election loss to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Over 500 people have been convicted in connection with the riots.

Ribeiro admitted taking the ball, which was gifted to the Chamber of Deputies in 2012 by Neymar’s boyhood club Santos. His lawyers argued he took it to protect it and later handed it to police. However, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ruled Ribeiro actively participated in the violent events.

The ball, displayed in a congressional corridor, was described as “public good belonging to the public heritage” of Brazil. The riots occurred a week after Lula’s inauguration, following his narrow victory over Bolsonaro in 2022.

Bolsonaro, accused of instigating the unrest, faces trial for allegedly plotting to overturn the election results. Prosecutors claim the plan failed due to lack of military support. Bolsonaro denies all charges.