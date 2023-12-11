Israeli army shoots whoever tries to leave Al-Shifa Hospital

GAZA: A doctor at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City reported on Saturday that the Israeli army opened fire on individuals attempting to flee the hospital.

The Israeli army has surrounded the hospital area and they are “not even a metre away, they are at the door,“ Fadia Malhis, a gynecologist at the hospital, told an Anadolu Agency correspondent in frequently interrupted phone conversations.

“They shoot anyone who wants to go out of the hospital. If anyone moves between units, they shoot them. There are many martyrs in the yard in front of the emergency room, the situation is very bad and dangerous, it is indescribable,“ she said.

“It is like a prison without water, electricity, or food. There were more than 100 martyrs in the garden. They opened fire at those who tried to bury the martyrs in the hospital yard. The hospital garden is full of martyrs. Some tried to escape from the hospital, and they also killed them. They fired at me too,“ she added.

Citing a power outage in the hospital and underlining the deteriorating condition of infants in the incubators in the intensive care unit, she said: “There are 60 babies in the intensive care unit, 39 of them are intubated, one baby died in the afternoon. These (infants) will die one after the other.”

She called for immediate action to cease hostilities around the hospital, saying: “Please, save us, stop this war, otherwise we will die. There are dead people everywhere. Save us, the situation is very bad.”-Bernama