Jamaica formally recognises Palestine as a state

BOGOTA: Jamaica decided to officially recognise the State of Palestine on Tuesday following deliberations in the Cabinet the previous day, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

“Jamaica continues to advocate for a two-state solution as the only viable option to resolve the longstanding (Israeli-Palestinian) conflict, guarantee the security of Israel and uphold the dignity and rights of Palestinians.

“By recognising the State of Palestine, Jamaica strengthens its advocacy towards a peaceful solution,” Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith said in a press statement.

“The decision is in line with Jamaica’s strong commitment to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, which aim to establish mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among States, as well as the recognition of the right of peoples to self-determination,” she added.

​​Johnson Smith reaffirmed Jamaica’s support for a cease-fire, the release of hostages and access to humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.

“Jamaica continues to support all efforts for de-escalation and the establishment of lasting peace in the region, imploring all parties to consider the dire consequences of further conflict and commit to diplomatic solutions ensuring the safety and sovereignty of all,” she said.

Jamaica now joins around 140 United Nations (UN) member states and the 11 Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries that have recognised the State of Palestine, including Ecuador, Egypt, India, Iceland, Romania, Poland, Burundi, Thailand, Tanzania, Iraq, Sweden, Russia, Guyana, Haiti, Suriname, Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

CARICOM said on Oct 9 last year that it “abhorred the attacks in Israel and the counter attacks in the Palestinian territory of Gaza” and 12 of its countries voted for a UN General Assembly resolution supporting “the ongoing efforts of the UN towards a two-state solution as the best way to achieve comprehensive peace, security and tranquility between Israel and Palestine.”

“The ongoing harsh conditions under which the Palestinians live in veritable colonialism and Israel’s sense of insecurity will contribute to a cycle of violence until those realities are definitively addressed,” a CARICOM statement said.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, had showed solidarity with Israel and called for a cessation of hostilities and a return to peace within internationally agreed guidelines, but he refrained from commenting on Israel’s attacks on Gaza. - Bernama, Anadolu