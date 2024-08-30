Japan’s cyclists to be punished for riding drunk, using phones from november

TOKYO: Japan decided on Friday to implement its revised Road Traffic Act on November 1, introducing prison terms and fines for those cycling under the influence of alcohol or posing a danger to traffic by using a mobile phone while on their bicycle, Kyodo News Agency reported.

The government also decided to enable police to order repeat offenders to take a mandatory course on cycling safety, a measure expected to take effect on the same day.

If convicted, those found cycling while using a phone could face a prison term of up to six months or a fine of 100,000 yen (US$690). If they pose a danger to pedestrians or traffic, they could face a prison term of up to one year or a fine of 300,000 yen.

Those convicted of cycling above the established road alcohol driving limit could face a term of up to three years in prison or a 500,000 yen fine.

- Bernama, Kyodo