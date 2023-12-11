Joint Arab Islamic Summit wants UNSC to decisively impose ceasefire, break siege on Gaza

RIYADH: The just-concluded Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit wants the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take a decisive and binding decision to impose a ceasefire in Gaza and curb Israeli actions which violate the international laws.

In the Final Communique issued last night at the end of the one-day summit to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Palestinians, the summit wanted the siege on Gaza to be broken to allow immediate entry of Arab, Islamic and international humanitarian aid convoys to Gaza.

“Call on the UN Security Council to take a decisive and binding decision that imposes a cessation of aggression and curbs the colonial occupation authority that violates international law, international humanitarian law, and international legitimacy resolutions, the latest of which is United Nations General Assembly Resolution No. A/ES-10/L.25 dated 26/10/2023.

“Inaction is considered a complicity that allows Israel to continue its brutal aggression that kills innocent people, children, the elderly, and women, and turns Gaza into ruin,” it said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who spoke at the joint summit also urged all member countries of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to consistently and assertively call for an immediate ceasefire and expedite humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

He said the Ummah expects tangible results and concrete action from the one-day joint Arab Islamic extraordinary Islamic summit.

“I call upon each of us to strategically employ our diplomatic channels and networks in every dialogue and on every stage, be it bilateral or multilateral, regional or international.

“Let us consistently and assertively call for the following in a concerted diplomatic campaign to institute an immediate ceasefire and expedite humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza,” said the Prime Minister.

Held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre here, the joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit to discuss Israeli aggression on Palestine was hosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Final Communique also called on the UNSC to promptly pass a resolution condemning Israel’s barbaric destruction of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, the obstruction of medicine, food and fuel as well as the severing of crucial services like electricity, water, communication and internet access.

“These acts of collective punishment amount to war crimes under international laws. We emphasise the need to impose this resolution on Israel, the occupying power, to ensure compliance with international laws and to immediately cease these barbaric and inhumane measures.

“We stress the necessity of lifting the blockade that Israel has imposed on the Gaza Strip for years,” it said, adding that Israel and all countries of the region will not enjoy security and peace unless the Palestinians enjoy security and peace and regain all their usurped rights.

The Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit also wants the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to complete the investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed by Israel against the Palestinian people in all the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Al-Quds.

It will assign the general secretariats of the OIC and the Arab League to follow up on the implementation of this investigation and establish two specialised legal monitoring units to document Israeli crimes committed in the Gaza Strip since Oct 7.

“The units will then prepare legal proceedings on all violations of international law and international humanitarian law committed by Israel, the occupying power, against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Al-Quds,” it said.

The Final Communique also demanded all countries to stop exporting weapons and ammunitions to Israel that are used by their army and terrorist settlers to kill the Palestinian people, destroy their homes and other vital infrastructures. - Bernama