Jokowi officiates groundbreaking of Nusantara Logistic Super Hub

JAKARTA: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officiated the construction groundbreaking for the Nusantara Logistic Super Hub Pos Indonesia in the new capital city (IKN) Nusantara to strengthen the domestic supply chain in Indonesia.

“I support the launch of this super hub, which is a collaboration between Pos Indonesia and PT Bina Karya at IKN Nusantara,“ he stated during the groundbreaking on Wednesday as virtually followed from the Presidential Secretariat network.

The project, which is located in North Penajam Paser District, East Kalimantan, will support the existence of IKN as a super hub with logistics services, Jokowi remarked.

The president said that he expects the Nusantara Logistic Super Hub Pos Indonesia would contribute significantly to strengthen the domestic supply chain not only in IKN but also in several regions in Indonesia, reported ANTARA news agency.

“This is based on the density of activities here and the increasing people’s mobility and movement of goods, especially to and from IKN. (All of this) combined with busy preparation for the operation of various businesses and offices at IKN,“ he said.

The head of state expressed hope that the logistic hub would contribute to suppress logistic costs and streamline logistics movements throughout Indonesia.

On the same occasion, President Director of state-run postal service company (PT Pos Indonesia) Faisal Rahmad Jumadi noted that the Nusantara Logistic Super Hub was built with an investment value of Rp350 billion (around US$22.36 million).

The budget is focused on building a green logistics hub supported with advanced technologies, including robotic delivery, advanced robotic sorting machines, and utilisation of logistics operations with electric vehicles, he explained.

“IKN will become a super hub to connecting trade flows from the western and eastern regions of Indonesia,“ Jumadisaid.

He noted that as an initial stage of operation, the logistic hub will serve the logistics needs of private parties, State Civil Apparatus (ASN), Indonesian Defence Forces (TNI), the National Police (Polri), State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) employees, and private employees who move to and from IKN.

The postal company, he said, also provides services to transport documents and goods belonging to ministries, institutions, and SOEs to IKN along with logistics for construction workers at IKN.

“We are proud to be able to deliver the first logistics service to IKN in the form of a Garuda statue sheet from Bandung that will become one of the icons at IKN,“ Jumadi noted.–Bernama-ANTARA