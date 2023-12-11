Jokowi puts forth recommendations to end Gaza crisis

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo has put forward four recommendations in response to the ongoing crisis in Gaza, Palestine, encompassing an immediate ceasefire, expedited humanitarian aid, holding Israel accountable for atrocities, and advocating for a two-state solution through the resumption of peace negotiations.

Speaking at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) extraordinary summit on Israel’s aggression in Palestine held in Riyadh, on Saturday, the president, also known as Jokowi, emphasised the crucial need for a ceasefire.

“Without a ceasefire, the situation will not improve. Israel has used the ‘self-defence’ narrative and continues to commit civilian murders. This is nothing but collective punishment. We all must find a way for Israel to immediately implement a ceasefire,” he said.

Jokowi also called for the acceleration and expansion of humanitarian aid and proposed that the OIC suggest a more predictable and sustainable aid mechanism, considering the highly concerning humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“For example, the Indonesian Hospital in Northern Gaza continues to be the target of Israeli attacks, having run out of fuel since yesterday. Indonesia requests all parties to respect international humanitarian law,” he noted.

He further called on the OIC to use all means to hold Israel accountable for the committed humanitarian atrocities.

For instance, he urged granting access to the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, established by the United Nations Human Rights Council, to fulfill its mandate, as well as continuing to support the advisory opinion process at the International Court of Justice.

Highlighting the OIC’s pivotal role, Jokowi stressed the importance of pressing for the resumption of peace negotiations for a two-state solution.

In the event that the quartet mechanism proves unreliable, he encouraged the OIC to promote a new negotiation process, asserting Indonesia’s readiness to contribute.

He also called the OIC to unite and take the forefront in resolving the crisis in Palestine and to produce concrete actions to promptly halt Israel’s atrocities in Gaza.

“OIC must unite, must be at the forefront using all peaceful means, all influence, and all diplomatic efforts to advocate for justice and humanity for Palestine.

“For a month, the world seems truly powerless in the face of these atrocities. With over 7.9 billion global inhabitants, (and) over 190 world leaders, yet none have been able to stop these atrocities,” he added.

Jokowi sought support from OIC leaders to convey the results of the Extraordinary OIC Summit to US President Joe Biden during their meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco this coming week.

During the OIC extraordinary summit, he also held bilateral meetings with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.

In the meeting with Mahmoud Abbas, Jokowi reiterated Indonesia’s steadfast commitment to continue supporting Palestine optimally and concretely, while strongly condemning Israel’s atrocities against Palestine.

Jokowi stated that there is no justification for mass killings and the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land.-Bernama