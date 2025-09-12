Industry-academia partnership drives Malaysia’s digitalisation agenda

KUALA LUMPUR: Strategic cooperation between industry players and educational institutions can drive the country’s digitalisation agenda according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He cited the partnership among Universiti Kuala Lumpur, Universiti Teknologi Mara Holdings, Viztech, BytePlus and technology partner Digital One Solution signed today as an example of such collaboration.

Ahmad Zahid stated this partnership would strengthen digital transformation and Artificial Intelligence development in Malaysia.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted such strategic collaboration aligns with the government’s aspiration to empower Technical and Vocational Education and Training as the backbone of national talent development.

“God willing, through this collaboration, more opportunities will be created to enrich the TVET curriculum with new technologies,“ he said in a Facebook post.

He added the partnership would provide students with relevant industry exposure and produce a highly skilled workforce capable of meeting digital economy demands.

Ahmad Zahid witnessed the Strategic Partnership Exchange ceremony among the institutions and companies at Menara MARA earlier today.

He congratulated all parties involved in the initiative and expressed hope that the cooperation would continue to bring significant benefits to human capital development.

The Deputy Prime Minister also serves as Rural and Regional Development Minister in the current administration. – Bernama