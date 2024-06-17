Laos moves to protect children from measles, rubella

VIENTIANE: A nationwide measles and rubella vaccination campaign has achieved good results across Laos, with 90 per cent of the target children vaccinated.

The Lao government aims to vaccinate at least 95 per cent of all children, aged nine months to five years, to prevent future outbreaks of measles and rubella, according to a report issued on Monday by the Lao Ministry of Health.

Children in all provinces have access to vaccines to further boost their immunity against measles and rubella under the government’s policy. The vaccine is available free of charge at all public health centres.

Authorities launched a publicity drive at the national and provincial levels through television, radio and newspaper coverage to encourage parents to take their children to designated vaccination centres.

The Lao Ministry of Health launched a nationwide measles and rubella vaccination campaign on May 20, 2024.