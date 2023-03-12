Lula: Brazil aims to use OPEC+ membership to end fossil fuels

DUBAI: Brazil aims to use its pending membership of the OPEC+ oil cartel to work towards ending the use of fossil fuels, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has told the UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP28, in Dubai.

“I think it’s important for us to participate in OPEC+, because we need to convince the countries that produce oil that they need to prepare for the end of fossil fuels,“ German news agency (dpa) quoted Lula as saying on Saturday when meeting activists.

“And preparing means taking advantage of the money they earn to make investments, so that continents like Africa and Latin America can produce the renewable fuels they need, especially green hydrogen,“ he added.

On Thursday, OPEC+ announced that Brazil would be joining the cartel, which has more than 20 members. Brazil has consistently expanded oil production over recent years. - Bernama, dpa