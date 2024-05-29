Malaysia, Maldives discuss cooperation in health sector

NEW DELHI: The health ministers of Malaysia and the Maldives on Tuesday held discussions on cooperation in the medical field.

Malaysian Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and his Maldivian counterpart Dr Abdulla Khaleel met in Geneva on the sidelines of the 77th World Health Assembly.

Abdulla described his meeting with Dzulkefly as “productive”.

The Maldives is seeking Malaysia’s support in the medical sector.

“We discussed vital support for our medical programme, including training for Maldivian doctors in Malaysia, scholarships, exchange programmes and continuous medical education (of Maldivian professionals),“ the Maldivian minister said in a social media post.