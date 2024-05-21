Malaysia ready to aid Gaza in rebuilding clean water supply post-conflict - DPM Fadillah

JAKARTA: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof stated that Malaysia is ready to repair or rebuild the clean water supply system in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, post-conflict.

He conveyed this to Palestinian Water Minister Mazen Ghunaim, who is also the head of the Palestinian Water Authority, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the high-level leadership meeting at the 10th World Water Forum that concluded today, at Mazen’s request.

“They expressed hope that Malaysia could provide various forms of assistance, especially technical assistance after the current crisis.

“At present, the clean water supply there is severely affected and disrupted,“ he told Malaysian media.

“We are ready to provide technical assistance, provided we are allowed entry into their country. This requires further discussion on the methods, timing, and ways of implementation with the Palestinian side,” added Fadillah.

According to Fadillah, Malaysia has already sent some humanitarian aid, including bottled water supplies, to be channeled to Palestine.