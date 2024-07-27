Meetings to be held in all states, not just in KL when Malaysia is ASEAN Chair

VIENTIANE: Malaysia, as the ASEAN Chair next year, will hold regional meetings in all the states and not just in Kuala Lumpur.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said that as the host, Malaysia will organise about 300 meetings at the officials and ministerial levels as well as two summits involving the heads of state.

“We have reviewed and agreed to hold meetings at the ministerial and officials level throughout the states.

“I hope all the places and states we have identified will make the best preparations to welcome guests, as this will boost the country’s image,“ he told the Malaysian media here on Friday.

He said the first meeting of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers for the retreat session will be held on Jan 18-19 in Langkawi Island, Kedah.

Mohamad said Malaysia is ready to chair ASEAN by outlining three main pillars, namely security and politics, economy and socio-culture.

In addition, he said the draft concept of the ASEAN Community 2025-2045, which will be introduced next year, is now in the final stages of being finalised.

He said the concept was a 20-year vision, aimed at enhancing cooperation between regional countries in various aspects

Mohamad has been in Vientiane since last Tuesday to attend the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings chaired by Laos.

Today, Mohamad is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and hold a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi.