Meta imposes new restrictions on teen using Facebook, Instagram

WASHINGTON: Meta Company announced that it is including security measures to the accounts of teen users for protecting them from content that is age-inappropriate from the search results as well as the explore pages on Facebook and Instagram.

Further, it will notify the teens to update their privacy settings, according to Qatar news agency (QNA).

The social media platform will be removing content around suicide, eating disorders, and self-harm, from the accounts of the teen users on Facebook and Instagram.

This will be followed even if such content is being shared by a user whom they follow, it added.

Meta has further added that though ‘self-harm’ content can help to reduce the stigma around these issues, it is a rather complicated topic and is not suitable for all young people.

In addition, in the case of teen users searching for terms that are related to eating disorders, suicide, and self-harm, Meta will hide the associated results and further redirect the search towards a helpline or other resources for the users to get assistance.–Bernama-QNA