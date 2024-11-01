Morocco elected to 2024 Presidency of UNHRC

RABAT: Morocco has been elected to the Presidency of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for 2024 in Geneva on Wedenesday.

Of the 47 members of the UNHRC, 30 had voted for Morocco’s candidacy compared to South Africa, which received 17 votes, the Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Ministry said in a statament.

It said this success is a strong signal from the international community for the Kingdom’s constructive approach and its unifying leadership on key subjects including interfaith dialogue, tolerance and the fight against racial hatred, the right to a healthy and sustainable environment, migrants’ rights and the impact of new technologies, according to Moroccan news agency (MAP).

It added that under the leadership of King Mohammed VI, Morocco has enshrined the rule of law and safeguarding human rights in the 2011 Constitution, resulting in a continuous momentum of reforms, including consolidating democracy, gender equality, inclusive participation and youth empowerment.

Morocco intends to actively continue, with the Council’s members and all regional Groups, to strengthen and promote the works of UNHRC, it added.–Bernama-MAP