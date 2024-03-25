OHIO: A mother was sentenced to life in prison for causing the death of her toddler after choosing to leave the child at their home alone for 10 days last summer.

Kristel Candelario, 32, was sentenced to life without parole on Monday for the aggravated murder of her 16-month-old daughter Jailyn, who died while Candelario was on vacation in June 2023, according to a news statement from the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office.

Candelario pleaded guilty in February to one count of aggravated murder in connection with her toddler’s death and one count of endangering minors.

Additionally, Candelario left her 16-month-old daughter unsupervised in her Cleveland home between June 6 and June 16, 2023, according to the prosecutor’s office.

According to Court Records, when the mother returned home at 8am., she found her daughter unconscious and called the police, who verified the toddler’s death immediately.

Jailyn was discovered “in a Pack-N-Play pen on a liner soiled with urine and feces with soiled blankets,“ according to the statement.

The child passed away due to excessive dehydration and malnutrition as a consequence of pediatric negligence, as stated by NBC News.

Dr. Elizabeth Mooney, the deputy Cuyahoga County medical examiner, gave a testimony in court on Monday.

According to Mooney, the 16-month-old was malnourished, “weighing 13 pounds, 7 pounds less than in her last doctor’s visit less than two months before.”

Following inquiries, Candelario was determined to have taken a trip to Detroit and Puerto Rico while leaving her baby at home.

She was detained on June 17 and accused with murder and other criminal charges.

Read More:

Austrian woman jailed for torturing son in dog cage