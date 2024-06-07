Newly elected Iranian president vows unity, cooperation in post-election message

ANKARA: In a post-election message on Saturday, Iran’s newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian said citizens’ cooperation is essential for navigating the challenging path ahead, pledging his unwavering support for unity.

Anadolu Agency reported that in a statement, Pezeshkian said: “Dear people of Iran, the election is over and this is just the beginning of our cooperation.

“The difficult path ahead will not be smooth except with your companionship, empathy and trust,” he added.

The newly elected president stated: “I extend my hand to you and I swear on my honour that I will not leave you alone on this path. Don’t leave us alone.”

Pezeshkian defeated his conservative opponent, Saeed Jalili, the former lead nuclear negotiator and head of the top security body, by a margin of 2.7 million votes in results announced early Saturday. - Bernama, Anadolu