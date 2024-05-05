No reported cases of thrombosis from AstraZeneca Covid vaccine in Indonesia – Panel

JAKARTA: There have been no reported cases of Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) associated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Indonesia, according to the country’s commission studying vaccine side effects.

The National Commission for the Study and Prevention of Adverse Events Following Immunisation, along with the Health Ministry and the Food and Drug Authority (BPOM), had conducted both active and passive surveillances to reach this conclusion.

Chairman Professor Hinky Hindra Irawan Satari said: ‘’A vaccine undergoes rigorous assessment through various stages of clinical trials involving millions of participants before authorisation. Monitoring continues even after distribution.’’

His statement follows a report from the UK media that AstraZeneca has acknowledged its COVID-19 vaccine may cause a rare side effect known as TTS.

Indonesia ranks fourth globally in COVID-19 vaccination efforts, with 453 million vaccine doses administered, including 70 million doses of AstraZeneca.

Hinky said active surveillance for symptoms potentially related to the vaccine, including TTS was conducted across 14 hospitals in seven provinces for over a year in line with World Health Organisation guidelines.

“We observed from March 2021 to July 2022, extending surveillance to ensure a sufficient sample size. Despite the extension, no cases of TTS associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine were found.”

Following the conclusion of active surveillance, he said the commission continues passive surveillance, with no reported cases of TTS. TTS is a rare condition characterised by blood clotting and low platelet counts, which can potentially result in severe symptoms.

“Adverse events following immunisation typically occur within four to 42 days after vaccination. Even if cases of TTS are discovered in Indonesia, they are unlikely to be linked to the COVID-19 vaccine due to the timing,“ he clarified.