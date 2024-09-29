OIC stresses importance of global alliance to implement two-state solution

JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, emphasised the importance of the International Alliance to Implement the Two-State Solution, which was announced by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah during the high-level meeting held on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In a statement issued Sunday, Taha urged all countries to join this historic political initiative, highlighting its role as a political network working for the two-state solution in accordance with international law, the UN Charter and resolutions, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The alliance, he said, reflects a dedication to backing endeavours aimed at ending the Israeli occupation, establishing the Palestinian State, and realising a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the region.

He urged countries that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine to promptly join the 149 countries that have done so, and to endorse its right to full UN membership.

That, he said, will strengthen Palestine’s legitimacy and political status, and advance the rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination and to establish their independent state based on the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

- Bernama, SPA