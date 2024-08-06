OIC strongly condemns Israeli shelling of UNRWA school housing displaced persons in Gaza

RAMALLAH: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly denounced the brutal Israeli massacre against a UNRWA school housing displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the killing of at least 40 civilians and the wounding of several others, the majority of whom are women and children.

In a statement, OIC stated that it considered this an extension of the ongoing crime of genocide in the Gaza Strip and a flagrant violation of the provisions of international humanitarian law, the Geneva Convention, relevant United Nations resolutions, and orders issued by the International Court of Justice, the Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported.

The organisation also welcomed the decision of the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to include Israel, the occupying power, on the list of violators of children’s rights in armed conflicts, or the so-called “List of Shame,” considering that this is an important step to support the rule of international law and end the culture of impunity with regard to Israeli war crimes and ensuring justice for Palestinian victims.

OIC called on the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council, to assume its responsibilities and work to put an end to the ongoing Israeli military aggression against the Palestinian people.

It further called for the need to take serious measures to ensure that the perpetrators of war crimes and the crime of genocide against the Palestinian people are held accountable.